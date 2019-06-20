|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- David Belton Free, Sr., 80, of 290 West Road, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. David was born in Union, South Carolina, on March 8, 1939, a son of the late David B. Free and Margaret Calvert Free. He was the husband of Janet Preslar Free. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . The family is at the residence.
