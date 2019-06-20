Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for David Free
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Free Sr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David B. Free Sr. Obituary
CAMPOBELLO, SC- David Belton Free, Sr., 80, of 290 West Road, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. David was born in Union, South Carolina, on March 8, 1939, a son of the late David B. Free and Margaret Calvert Free. He was the husband of Janet Preslar Free. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now