1/1
David "Dave" Bowyer, Jr.
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- David "Dave" Bowyer Jr., 56, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. Born February 2, 1964 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Judy Cubitt and David Eugene Bowyer, Sr.
David was employed with Duke Energy for 35 years and an Operations Supervisor in Duncan. He enjoyed tailgating at Clemson Football games. He was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church and was a member of the Spiritual Growing Sunday School class and served on the Board of the United Way of Spartanburg.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Kelly Masters Bowyer; sons, Andrew Bowyer (Grace) of Boiling Springs, SC and Logan Chavis (Sonia) of Inman, SC; daughters, Allyson White (Matthew) and Kacie Sacramo (Mike) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Makensley, Easton, Foster, Kaden and Aria; brothers, Greg Bowyer of Spartanburg, SC, Stephen Bowyer (Julie) of Raleigh, NC, and Kevin Bowyer (Kelly) of Charlotte, NC.
Visitation will be at 1:00 - 2:45 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM at the church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams.
The family would like to give special thanks to Interim Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, or the United Way of the Piedmont, P.O. Box 5624, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
01:00 - 02:45 PM
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved