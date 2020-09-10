BOILING SPRINGS, SC- David "Dave" Bowyer Jr., 56, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at his home. Born February 2, 1964 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of Judy Cubitt and David Eugene Bowyer, Sr.
David was employed with Duke Energy for 35 years and an Operations Supervisor in Duncan. He enjoyed tailgating at Clemson Football games. He was a member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church and was a member of the Spiritual Growing Sunday School class and served on the Board of the United Way of Spartanburg.
Survivors include his loving wife of 27 years, Kelly Masters Bowyer; sons, Andrew Bowyer (Grace) of Boiling Springs, SC and Logan Chavis (Sonia) of Inman, SC; daughters, Allyson White (Matthew) and Kacie Sacramo (Mike) of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Makensley, Easton, Foster, Kaden and Aria; brothers, Greg Bowyer of Spartanburg, SC, Stephen Bowyer (Julie) of Raleigh, NC, and Kevin Bowyer (Kelly) of Charlotte, NC.
Visitation will be at 1:00 - 2:45 PM Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Memorial service will be at 3:00 PM at the church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Hank Williams.
The family would like to give special thanks to Interim Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boiling Springs First Baptist Church, 3600 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, or the United Way of the Piedmont, P.O. Box 5624, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or to Interim Hospice, 16 Hyland Road, Greenville, SC 29615.
