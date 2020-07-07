

INMAN, SC- David Clyde Settle, Sr., 96, of 1360 Settle Road went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Born in Inman, South Carolina on March 25, 1924, he was a son of the late Maggie (Edwards) Settle and Huber H. Settle and was the husband of Evelyn Ramona (Harris) Settle having celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Mr. Settle was a member of Inman First Baptist Church, graduate of Clemson University Class of 1949 and served in the United States Army during WWII in the Philippines. Mr. Settle was a self employed farmer raising peaches, chickens and cattle and was the founder of Settle Greenhouses. He was a lifetime member of the Colonial Grange and the Spartanburg County Livestock Association.

In addition to his wife Ramona, he is also survived by one daughter, Ann Eaker; two sons, David Settle, Jr. and wife Paula and Harris Settle and wife Kathy all of Inman, South Carolina; one brother, Sam Settle; one sister, Mary Louise Raines; and one sister-in-law, Jean Settle along with seven grandchildren, Jessica Yates (Brian), Matthew Hammett (Vernice), Jonathan Settle (Samantha), Morgan Marino (Joe), Ben Settle (Sonya), Thomas Settle (Brianna) and Laura Watson (Cody)and seven great grandchildren.

He was also predeceased by one great grandchild; three brothers, and one sister.

A private family graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Paul Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Inman First Baptist Church, 14 North Howard St. Inman, SC 29349.

The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice, and a special thank you to Peggy for the wonderful care given to Mr. Settle.

