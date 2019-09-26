Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:15 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:30 PM
David D. Weathers


1940 - 2019
David D. Weathers Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC-David D. Weathers, 79, of Boiling Springs, SC, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 and is now in the arms of his beloved Jesus. Born July 25, 1940, in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Paul and Martha Cooper Weathers.
A member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and former usher at Skylyn United Methodist Church, Mr. Weathers loved fishing, racing, and football. He was retired from ADO.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Judy Truett Weathers; children, Tammy Morris (Joey) of Inman, SC and Curtis Wayne Bolton (Natasha) of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Kurtis Allen Jones, Marisa Pate, and Daniel England (Jessica); great-granddaughter and "the apple of his eye", Ally Renee England; brother and sisters, Jerome Weathers, Lucille Turner, Joyce Johnson, and Bonita Shaw, all of Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Judy Weathers.
Visitation will be 1:30-2:15 PM Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Chris Snelgrove and The Rev. Jim Carter. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
