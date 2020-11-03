SPARTANBURG, SC- David Eugene Bowyer, Sr., 76, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home as a result of complications from Covid-19.
He was born April 30, 1944 to the late Milford Bruce Bowyer, Sr. and Susan Alley Bowyer. Mr. Bowyer retired from Duke Energy after 37 years and was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church where he served on various committees. He enjoyed doing volunteer work for his community.
David is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judy Cubitt Bowyer; his sons, Greg Bowyer of Spartanburg, SC, Stephen Bowyer (Julie) of Raleigh, NC, and Kevin Bowyer (Kelly) of Charlotte, NC; his daughter in-law, Kelly Bowyer of Boiling Springs, SC; eleven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and his brother, Chris Bowyer (Dee) of Pauline, SC.
Mr. Bowyer was predeceased by a son, David "Dave" Bowyer, Jr.; and a brother, Milford Bruce Bowyer, Jr.
Private services will be held for David on Thursday, November 5th.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church, 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory