ENOREE, SC- David E. Watson Sr., 68, of Enoree, SC went home to be with the Lord on August 11, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late Amanda Watson and the son of the late Clarence Evans and Hazel Bell Watson.
Mr. Watson was of Baptist Faith, worked in textile, loved gardening and going to the auction.
He was survived by three daughters Dianna Kuykendall, Debbie Kuykendall, Wanda E. Watson, one son David E. Watson Jr. (Cheryl), three granddaughters Rebecca Lanford (Zane), Tayler Wilkie (Brandon), Samantha Watson, five grandsons Travis Kuykendall, DJ Watson, Wesley, Johnathon and Matthew Jordan, one sister Frances Griffin and one brother Roy Watson.
In addition to his wife and parents he is predeceased by one sister Nancy Watson and one brother Robert Watson.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at JK Yarborough Mortuary.
Funeral service will be held 4:00 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 with Pastor Andrew Shull officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
Family will be at the home 109 Liberty Ridge Rd., Enoree SC.
E-condolences may be sent online at www.yarboroughmortuary.com
JK Yarborough Mortuary
1225 Cross Anchor Hwy.
Woodruff SC 29388
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019