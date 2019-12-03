Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Pauline, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Peeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Earle Peeler


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Earle Peeler Obituary
October 29, 1953 - November 23, 2019
David Earle Peeler died suddenly on November 23, 2019 in the hospital in Wilmington, NC, after a brief illness. David was born on October, 29th, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC. He was the son of the late Carl Joseph and Rosalee Gwinn Peeler, both of Spartanburg, SC.
David was a loving father to Kyle Peeler of Wilmington, NC, and siblings, Irene Peeler Zimmerman, Joseph Peeler and Michael Peeler, all of Spartanburg.
Mr. Peeler was retired from Culpepper Wood Products, previously Cox Lumber, also previously employed by Smith Data Processing Services of Spartanburg. He was a graduate of Dorman High School and Cecil's Business College. He was dearly loved by all who knew him, family, friends, and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Pauline, SC on December 15th, 2019 at 3:00pm. All are welcome.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -