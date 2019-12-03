|
October 29, 1953 - November 23, 2019
David Earle Peeler died suddenly on November 23, 2019 in the hospital in Wilmington, NC, after a brief illness. David was born on October, 29th, 1953 in Spartanburg, SC. He was the son of the late Carl Joseph and Rosalee Gwinn Peeler, both of Spartanburg, SC.
David was a loving father to Kyle Peeler of Wilmington, NC, and siblings, Irene Peeler Zimmerman, Joseph Peeler and Michael Peeler, all of Spartanburg.
Mr. Peeler was retired from Culpepper Wood Products, previously Cox Lumber, also previously employed by Smith Data Processing Services of Spartanburg. He was a graduate of Dorman High School and Cecil's Business College. He was dearly loved by all who knew him, family, friends, and co-workers.
A memorial service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Pauline, SC on December 15th, 2019 at 3:00pm. All are welcome.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 3, 2019