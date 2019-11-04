Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Edge


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Edge Obituary
COWPENS, SC- David Oliver Edge, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born April 6, 1929 he was the husband of the late Francis Marcelle Edge and the son of the late John and Lillie Mae Edge.
David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Cowpens, and retired owner of Edge Plumbing and Electrical.
He is survived by a son Barry Edge and wife Dixie of Cowpens; a daughter Becky Hughes and husband John of Cowpens; a grandson Chris Lowe and wife Shelly of Chesnee; four great grandchildren Joshua Lowe, Chase Lawter, Blaine Lawter and Grace Lowe; his special sister Doris Edge. He was predeceased by a grandson Chad Lowe; his twin brother Lee Edge and younger brother Fred Edge.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel, Cannons Campground Road. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Henry Coley and Rev. Michael Boyter. Burial will be at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bobo Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -