COWPENS, SC- David Oliver Edge, 90, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born April 6, 1929 he was the husband of the late Francis Marcelle Edge and the son of the late John and Lillie Mae Edge.
David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Cowpens, and retired owner of Edge Plumbing and Electrical.
He is survived by a son Barry Edge and wife Dixie of Cowpens; a daughter Becky Hughes and husband John of Cowpens; a grandson Chris Lowe and wife Shelly of Chesnee; four great grandchildren Joshua Lowe, Chase Lawter, Blaine Lawter and Grace Lowe; his special sister Doris Edge. He was predeceased by a grandson Chad Lowe; his twin brother Lee Edge and younger brother Fred Edge.
Visitation will be 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel, Cannons Campground Road. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm officiated by Rev. Henry Coley and Rev. Michael Boyter. Burial will be at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2019