Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC
David Eugene Farmer


1934 - 2019
David Eugene Farmer Obituary
INMAN, SC- David Eugene Farmer, 85, of 651 North Main Street, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at his residence. David was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on March 13, 1934, a son of the late Eugene Farmer and Thelma Vaughn Farmer. He was the husband of Joyce Clayton Farmer. David was a United States Navy Veteran, having served during the Korean War. After his discharge, from the military, David played single A baseball for the Kansas City Royals. He was a retired employee from Crown Cork and Seal, was a member of Inman Mills Baptist Church, having served as a usher and on the Baptism committee.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter, Laura Moon and her husband, Robby; a brother, Kenny Farmer and his wife, Linda; two sisters, Patricia Martin; Dorothy Hembree and her husband, John, all of Inman, South Carolina.
He is also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Hendrix and her husband, Terry, of Goldsboro, North Carolina; Molly Moon of Inman, South Carolina; two great-grandsons, Liam and Ethan Hendrix.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Farmer, was predeceased by a stepson, Howard Gray. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday May 23, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Home, conducted by, with Rev. Jack Hames. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. A private committal service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Inman Mills Baptist Church, Life Center 22 B Street Inman, South Carolina, 29349.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 22, 2019
