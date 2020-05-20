|
MAYO, SC- David Everette Lewis Sr., 89, loving husband of 70 years to Betty Godfrey Lewis went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 18, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born December 11, 1930 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Marvin C Lewis and Addie Wilkerson Lewis. Mr. Lewis was a devout Christian Man and was a member of Orchard Street Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his sons, David E. Lewis Jr. of Mayo, Keith Lewis (Iris) of Spartanburg; grandson, Joshua Lewis (Karen); granddaughter, Heather Millard; great-grandchildren, Augie and Maggie Mae.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Mary Frances Wright, Annie Lucille Lewis; brother, Fred Lewis, five step-brothers and one step-sister.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 11:45 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Orchard Street Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the church with Reverends Roland Dry, Glenn Rusher and Allen Dean Blanton officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Orchard Street Baptist Church, 1821 Double Branch Road Cowpens, SC 29330.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2020