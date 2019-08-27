Home

Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
864-476-3101
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary
257 North Main Street
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Selma Baptist Church Cemetery
David Glenn Obituary
GREER- Roy Fuller, 82, of 225 Victor Avenue Ext., passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at his home.
A native of Union County, he was the son of the late Charles Wright and Miranda Cagle Fuller and was the widow of Thelma O'Shields Fuller. He was a retired textile employee and was of the Methodist faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Trudy Fuller Miller of Greer and Kayla Fuller of Greer; 3 stepdaughters, Juanita Thorne of Hendersonville, N.C., Diane Sanford of Taylors and Teresa Bagwell of Greer; one stepson, Ronnie Lanford of Duncan; one sister, RosaLee Fuller of Cowpens; several grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Selma Baptist Church Cemetery by Rev. Roger Greene.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mobile Meals, 738 S. Line Street, Greer, S.C. 29651.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
