LYMAN, SC- James David Glenn, 68, passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was the son of the late James "Hoover" Glenn, Sr. and Delores Chapman Glenn and the husband of Doris Ann Lively Glenn. He was previously employed with Fowler Bros Drywall and Jack Heckman and was a veteran of the US Navy.
Survivors also include three children, Vanessa Cagle (Ken) of Charlotte, NC, David "Tony" Glenn (Tessa) of Rural Retreat, VA and Julie Richards (Chris) of Duncan; two brothers, Randy and Alan Glenn; a sister, Karen Atkins; five grandchildren, Kayleigh Dawn Gibson, Jacob Anthony Glenn, Abigail Lee Ann Richards, Preston James Glenn and Clayton Wayne Richards; a nephew, Thomas James Brunson, who held a special place in his uncle's heart; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 6PM until 7PM at Stribling Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park with Rev. Ronald Lydia and Tyson Atkins officiating.
Memorials can be made to NPCF PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
