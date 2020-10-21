1/1
David J. Long
1963 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Johnston Long, 56, of Spartanburg, SC died October 17, 2020 at his home. Born in Manchester, NH on November 15, 1963, he was the son of the late Ernest Johnston Long and the late Catherine Cooksey Long of Rutherfordton, NC and Gaffney, SC.
As a child growing up in Rutherfordton, NC, David loved playing golf and scored a rare double eagle at Cleghorn Golf Course while on the high school golf team. This led him to play on his college golf team at Coastal Carolina where he earned a degree in Business. Much of his career was spent in sales and recently moved into the insurance business. Heavily involved in Boy Scouts as a child, he went on to be a Scout Master to many Scouts in Spartanburg. David's outgoing nature and engaging sense of humor made him many friends whether he was living in Rutherfordton, NC, Flat Rock, NC, Sullivan's Island, SC, or Spartanburg. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Spartanburg.
He is survived by his four siblings; Craig Long (Lynn) of Spartanburg, SC, Kathy Noel (Jeff) of Seabrook Island, SC, Chip Long (Diane) of Mathews, NC and Betsy Klein of Asheville, NC. He was the adored uncle of Stephen (Susan), Meredith and John Long; Max Noel; Caroline Long Wilkins (Will), Elizabeth Coy, Meredith Coy, Shannon Coy, Elle Klein Linowski (Zak) and Hannah Klein.
A private service will be held on October 31, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Troop 2, First Presbyterian Church, 393 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
October 20, 2020
My condolences to the family. I’ve only known David for a short time, but he was always very kind and personable. So sorry for your loss.
Sherri Rose
Friend
