Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
803-534-6621
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Dukes-Harley Funeral Home and Crematory - Orangeburg
3379 Columbia Rd
Orangeburg, SC 29118
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Frontz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John Frontz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David John Frontz Obituary
COLUMBIA, SC- David John Frontz, 71, of Columbia, SC, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 12:00 Noon on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, 3379 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC. The family will greet visitors beginning at 11:00 am at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. The family respectfully requests privacy and no visitors at the home.
David was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John D. Frontz and the late Nancy L. Frontz. He was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and the University of South Carolina with a Masters in Mathematics. He was retired from SC State Government.
He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Genie; his beloved daughter, Wendy; a sister, Linda Creasap (Mark) of Spartanburg; an aunt, Marilyn Frontz of Meadville, Pa.; his mother-in-law, Mary Felkel of Orangeburg; a brother-in-law, John Felkel (Charlene) of Aiken; four nephews; six great-nieces and great-nephews; three first cousins; and his faithful canine companion, Tommy.
Memorials may be made to Pets, Inc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now