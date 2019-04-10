Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Independent Methodist Church
171 Watkins Ct.,
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David K. Smith Sr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David K. Smith Sr. Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- David K. Smith Sr., 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 4, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late George and Lottie Powell Smith.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina and proud Gamecock, Mr. Smith received a Master's Degree and was the owner and pharmacist at Smith's Drug Stores. He was a member and served as Board Chairman of Temple Independent Methodist Church and was also a member of the Pharmacy Association.
Surviving are his wife, Tonya Murray Smith; children, David K. "Ken" Smith Jr. and Daniel Kyle Smith, both of Spartanburg, SC, Lindsay Metcalf (Drew) of Roebuck, SC, and Emma Grace "Gracie" Smith of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Reagan, Jamey, and Ryder; and sister, Millie Hodge (Bo) of
Inman, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donnie Smith.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Temple
Independent Methodist Church, 171 Watkins Ct., Spartanburg, SC 29301, by Pastor Jake Lee and eulogists, Mr. Paul Payne and Mr. Dave Walton. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, 180 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now