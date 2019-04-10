|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- David K. Smith Sr., 76, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 4, 1942, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late George and Lottie Powell Smith.
A graduate of the University of South Carolina and proud Gamecock, Mr. Smith received a Master's Degree and was the owner and pharmacist at Smith's Drug Stores. He was a member and served as Board Chairman of Temple Independent Methodist Church and was also a member of the Pharmacy Association.
Surviving are his wife, Tonya Murray Smith; children, David K. "Ken" Smith Jr. and Daniel Kyle Smith, both of Spartanburg, SC, Lindsay Metcalf (Drew) of Roebuck, SC, and Emma Grace "Gracie" Smith of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Reagan, Jamey, and Ryder; and sister, Millie Hodge (Bo) of
Inman, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Donnie Smith.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, April 12, 2019, at Temple
Independent Methodist Church, 171 Watkins Ct., Spartanburg, SC 29301, by Pastor Jake Lee and eulogists, Mr. Paul Payne and Mr. Dave Walton. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, 180 Oakwood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
