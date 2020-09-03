1/1
David L. Gould
1947 - 2020
CHESNEE, SC- David Lawrence Gould, 73, of 515 Archibald Road, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, August 31, 2020 at his residence. David was born in Utica, New York on January 3, 1947, a son of the late Raymond Gould and Mareia Fralick Gould. He was the husband of Doris Babiak Gould. Mr. Gould was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Vietnam War, a retired employee from Concept Packaging in Inman, South Carolina, and was currently working as a school bus driver for Spartanburg County School District #2. He was a member of the View Church in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, where he was a member of the Who So Ever Will Sunday School Class. David was an avid New York Giants and Boston Red Sox fan.
In addition to his beloved bride, Mr. Gould is survived by a beloved daughter, Marie Maxwell and her husband, Thomas, of Chesnee, South Carolina; a beloved son, Steven Gould, of Attica, New York; beloved granddaughters, Brittani Williams and her partner, Jeff Rhodehamel and children, Luke and Remy Rhodehamel; Tori Williams and her husband, Tom McIntyre; special granddaughters and spouses, Katie and Chris; Kristi and Alex and their children, Noah and Adeline. David is also survived by a brother, Raymond Gould, of Maine; two sisters-in-law, Ida Giglio; and Siegrid Baranowski and her husband, George; two nephews, Greg Baranowski and Kim; Jeff Baranowski and his wife, Tricia; and a great nephew, Joshua Baranowski.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the View Church in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Tyler Kirby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice PO Box 2624 Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
the View Church
