CHESNEE, SC- David Lee Lawter, 44, husband of Monica Underwood Lawter passed away Thursday June 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born August 24, 1974 in Spartanburg, he was a son of Melvin Franklin Lawter and Susan Elder Lawter of Cooley Springs. He was a Parts Specialist with CarMax and of the Baptist Faith.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents is his daughter, Marissa Lawter of Chesnee; step-son, Caleb Nabors of Greer; brother, Alan Lawter and wife Cristy of Chesnee and a niece, Courtney Paige Lawter of Chesnee.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. A private burial will be in Springhill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to NAMI, P.O. Box 49104 Baltimore, MD. 21297. http://namibaltimore.org/
The family is at the home of his parents, 738 Mason Road, Chesnee, SC.
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 16, 2019