Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
David L. Mangum


1956 - 2020
David L. Mangum Obituary
MOORE, SC- David Lawrence Mangum, F.I., 63, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 after a 26 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. David was predeceased by his parents, Kyoko and Jack Mangum, and his grandmother, Dorothy Mangum. He is survived by Sherry Waliyy, Tara and Chelsea Lemieszek. He was a member of Holy Communion Lutheran Church.
After birth in Kumamoto, Japan, David came to the U. S. as a toddler. He was very proud of his Japanese heritage, as evidenced by his "MADE IN JAPAN" tattoo. After graduating from Spartanburg High and USC Upstate, David spent his career as a Fraud Investigator at Spartanburg County Department of Social Services. He loved his co-workers there, considering many of them his family. At age 37, David was diagnosed with Parkinson's; in 2005 he was one of the first patients in SC to receive deep brain stimulation at MUSC, inspiring many others with his determination. David was an avid USC fan and was gleefully part-owner in the Green Bay Packers franchise – with 1 share of stock! For seven years, David was lovingly cared for by his Aunt Sherry until he moved to White Oak at North Grove in December 2019. David also left behind his beloved lunatic dog, Boogie.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Mr. Tim Jackson and The Rev. Brian Gilmer. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel. Burial, at a later date, will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, David would want donations to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303, a cause he supported for many years.
His smile, his wit and his sweet spirit will be greatly missed.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
