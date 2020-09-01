David L. Vaughan

BOILING SPRINGS, SC- David Lane Vaughan, 72, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 12, 1947 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Albert Columbus Vaughan and Helen Tipton Vaughan Waddell.
David was a retired Advertising Director and Operations Manager for Belk in Spartanburg and worked with Marine One after his retirement. He served in the National Guard for 7 years. An avid genealogist, and a true American Patriot, he loved golfing, fishing on Lake Jocassee, making fishing rods and spending time with his grandchildren. David enjoyed his guppies, listening to gospel and beach music, was a fantastic water skier, a diehard Clemson fan, and was of the Baptist Faith. He fought a courageous battle with multiple sclerosis for 25 years.
Survivors include his wife, Donna McMillin Vaughan; son, Ashley Vaughan (Courtney); grandchildren, Macklin David Vaughan, Adalyn Vaughan, Elliott Vaughan and Clancy Vaughan, brother-in-law, Phil McMillin and granddog, Miss Mollie. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son, Lane Vaughan; step-father, Robert Waddell, and uncle, Donald Waddell.
Visitation will be 10:00-10:45 AM Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9, Boiling Springs, SC 29316, with funeral services following at 11:00 AM in the Chapel, conducted by The Rev. William Hunter Jr. and Minister Melvin Varner. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
