SPARTANBURG, SC- David Leroy Floyd, 65, passed away October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Duran Floyd and Lena Harris Floyd.
David was a retired Pharmacist at CVS. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He leaves behind his son, Chad Floyd, and his sister Toni Hesla.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 pm with a memorial service immediately after at 4:00 PM at Lyman
First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC. Pastor Bill Morris will officiate.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Online condolences may be made online at: livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019