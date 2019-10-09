Home

Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lyman First Baptist Church
80 Groce Road
Lyman, SC
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Lyman First Baptist Church
80 Groce Road
Lyman, SC
David Leroy Floyd

David Leroy Floyd Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Leroy Floyd, 65, passed away October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Duran Floyd and Lena Harris Floyd.
David was a retired Pharmacist at CVS. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
He leaves behind his son, Chad Floyd, and his sister Toni Hesla.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 3:00-4:00 pm with a memorial service immediately after at 4:00 PM at Lyman
First Baptist Church, 80 Groce Road, Lyman, SC. Pastor Bill Morris will officiate.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Online condolences may be made online at: livingwatersfh.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 9, 2019
