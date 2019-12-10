|
|
TOWNVILLE, SC- David T. Ligon, 53, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.
Born in Greenville, a son of Tom T. Ligon and the late Carolyn Dayle Boggs Ligon, he was a former Eagle Scout and Logistics Coordinator at BMW for twenty-three years. Mr. Ligon was in the Navy Reserves Sea Bees and served his country in Desert Storm. He enjoyed boating, sailing, and Clemson football. He was of the Presbyterian faith.
Surviving, in addition to his father are a daughter, Brooke Elizabeth Ligon of Greenville; and brothers, Mark T. Ligon and John D. Ligon, both of Pickens.
The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at stjude.org or to at shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Powdersville Road, Easley.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 10, 2019