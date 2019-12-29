|
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Lynn Harris, 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home. Born January 22, 1949, in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Mason Leroy Harris Sr. and Dorothy "Dottie" Louise Criss Harris and husband of the late Charlotte Shepherd Harris. He was a U. S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include his children, Michael Harris and Michelle Bullock, both of Corinth, MS, and LaDonna "Criss" Gray of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Mary Ellen, Cailee Grace, and Joshua David Harris, Craig Bullock, Derrick J. Woods, and Spencer Winstead; and brother, Mason L. Harris Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services, with visitation following, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Mike Hensley. Entombment in Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of SC – CBFSC, PO Box 11159, Columbia, SC 29211.
