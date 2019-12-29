Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lynn Harris


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Lynn Harris Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Lynn Harris, 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home. Born January 22, 1949, in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late Mason Leroy Harris Sr. and Dorothy "Dottie" Louise Criss Harris and husband of the late Charlotte Shepherd Harris. He was a U. S. Navy veteran.
Survivors include his children, Michael Harris and Michelle Bullock, both of Corinth, MS, and LaDonna "Criss" Gray of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Mary Ellen, Cailee Grace, and Joshua David Harris, Craig Bullock, Derrick J. Woods, and Spencer Winstead; and brother, Mason L. Harris Jr. of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral services, with visitation following, will be conducted at 11:00 AM Monday, December 30, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Mike Hensley. Entombment in Whispering Pines Memorial Gardens will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of SC – CBFSC, PO Box 11159, Columbia, SC 29211.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -