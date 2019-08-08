Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for David Michael
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Michael Obituary
Mr. David Michael, 68, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lake Emory Acute Care.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Michael was the husband of Brenda Michael and son of the late Sylvester Miller and Inez Michael. Mr. Michael was employed at the Dollar General Company where he worked as a Fork Lifter for many years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Brenda Michael of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Deborah Hamler, of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
www.callaham-hicks,com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now