Mr. David Michael, 68, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Lake Emory Acute Care.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Michael was the husband of Brenda Michael and son of the late Sylvester Miller and Inez Michael. Mr. Michael was employed at the Dollar General Company where he worked as a Fork Lifter for many years.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are his wife, Brenda Michael of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Deborah Hamler, of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
