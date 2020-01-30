|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC – On January 29, 2020, David Neil Johnson left this world with no enemies, no hard feelings and having left a legacy of service, integrity and love. After 85 wonderful years, he passed away at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. David loved his family and friends, the United Methodist Church, traveling within the United States (having visited all fifty states, and bought the coffee mugs to prove it), golf and his golfing buddies, Wofford athletics, and American History (especially the Civil War and WWII).
David was born August 24th, 1934 to the late Reverend Elbert Lee Johnson and Helen Gregory Johnson in Chesnee, SC. He graduated from Union High School in 1952 where he was senior class president and voted Most Likely to Succeed. He was a member of the Union High School football team, state championship baseball team and was named The Wilton Lawson Outstanding Athlete of the Year. After graduating from Wofford College in 1956, he served his country in the United States Army Reserves based in El Paso, Texas. David went on to serve his community and state for decades as a teacher and principal at Foster Park Elementary (Union, SC), Hartsville High School (Hartsville, SC), and Saluda River Elementary (West Columbia, SC). Following his time in classrooms and schools, he served as Assistant Superintendent for Anderson School District 2 in Belton, SC until his retirement in 1988. One of his defining moments as a school administrator was the successful integration of Hartsville High School. He was proud that under his leadership there was no conflict or loss of instructional time for students. He once wrote, ""I believe I have made positive contributions to the field of education and, hopefully, have contributed to the betterment of mankind, which is what I set out to do with my life upon graduating from Wofford College.""
David was predeceased by his first wife of 52 years, Judith Ann Kitchens Johnson. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his daughter, Cindy Neile Johnson Van Buren (Daniel); and his granddaughter, Olivia Neile Cooley (Charles Pulliam).
David is also survived by his beloved wife, Joan Greene Edwards Johnson. Their short courtship and engagement (nine weeks) resulted in ten wonderful years of marriage and joy. He was happy every day that he got to spend with Joan.
He is also survived by his step-children, Kathy Edwards Poole (Lee), Ralph ""Butch"" Edwards Jr. (Kate), Karen Edwards Alphonso (Bonny); his step-grandchildren, Alex Poole, USMC Captain Cristian Alphonso, and Bonny Pongnon (Marc); his brother, Robert Johnson (Libby); his sisters in-law, Donna Kitchens and Carole Greene Gregory-Sherman (Melvin); his nieces and nephews; his numerous beloved cousins; and his special cousin, Sally Rhodes Morales, whom he loved like a daughter.
Those who knew him and loved him affectionately called him David, Dave, Sonny, Daddy, Ba and T-GO (The Great One).
A quiet man, David used to say, ""It is better to be quiet and let people think you are stupid than to speak and let them know it for certain."" He brought calmness, kindness and a voice of reason to every situation in life. David led a life that all should aspire to follow through his words and his deeds. If love could have saved him, he would have lived forever.
David was a devoted member of Central United Methodist Church serving on numerous committees over the years. Following a private committal at the church, a memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, February 1st at Central United Methodist Church, 233 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any acts of remembrance be made to the David N. and Joan E. Johnson Endowed Scholarship Fund at Wofford College. Gifts can be sent to Wofford College, 429 N. Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 30, 2020