SPARTANBURG, SC- David Norman Haddox, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home. Born July 11, 1945, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Clyde Norman Haddox and Cora Lee Hudson Haddox.
A member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, David was a renowned percussion educator and a self-employed musician for more than 54 years. His illustrious career included working with well-known greats such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Dolly Parton, and others.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Ingeborg Haddox of the home; children, Maya Haddox of the home and Mark Haddox of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Joan Haddox of Noblesville, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Biological Diversity, PO Box 710, Tucson, AZ 85702-0710; Earth Justice, 50 California Street Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94111; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019