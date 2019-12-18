Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church
290 E. Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
David Norman Haddox


1945 - 2019
David Norman Haddox Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Norman Haddox, 74, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at his home. Born July 11, 1945, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Clyde Norman Haddox and Cora Lee Hudson Haddox.
A member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, David was a renowned percussion educator and a self-employed musician for more than 54 years. His illustrious career included working with well-known greats such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Dolly Parton, and others.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Ingeborg Haddox of the home; children, Maya Haddox of the home and Mark Haddox of Spartanburg, SC; and sister, Joan Haddox of Noblesville, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302, by The Rev. David R. Whitman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Center for Biological Diversity, PO Box 710, Tucson, AZ 85702-0710; Earth Justice, 50 California Street Suite 500, San Francisco, CA 94111; or Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
