|
|
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- David Ronald Wilson, 62, of Big Island Road passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at his home.
Born March 4, 1957 in Rutherfordton, he was a son of the late Curtis L. Wilson and Lilly McCraw Wilson. He was formerly employed with Dish Network and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are his sister, Nancy W. Miller of Spartanburg; brothers, William "Junior" Wilson and wife Diane of Rutherfordton, Kenneth Wilson and wife Norma of Chesnee, Roger Wilson of Spartanburg and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Franklin D. Wilson and Carl G. Wilson.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Reverend Clay Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Broad River Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family is at the home of Kenneth Wilson, 3050 Big Island Road Chesnee, SC.
Online condolences may be expressed by vising www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 6, 2019