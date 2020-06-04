David Richard Edwards
TRYON, NC- David Richard Edwards, 77, of Tryon passed away on June 2, 2020. He was the son of the late Waldon Richard and Annie Mae Page Edwards and husband of Eula Davis Edwards.
He was a member of Faith Baptist Church and was retired from Davis Electrical.
He is survived by his wife, Eula Davis Edwards; three sons Timothy Richard "Ricky" Edwards (Loretta), Randy Lee Edwards (Karon) and Ronnie David Edwards (Julie); a daughter Rebecca McDowell (Scott); three brothers Donald Edwards, Jerry Edwards, Carroll Edwards; two sisters Betty Rhodes and Elizabeth McCurry; six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The family will have a private graveside service.
Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
