Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
David Richard Vaughn

David Richard Vaughn Obituary
SPARTANBURG – David Richard Vaughn, 62, of Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at SRMC Hospice Home. He was the son of the late James and Betty Wood Vaughn.
Mr. Vaughn worked in construction and enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and Play Station.
Survivors include his children, Joshua David Vaughn (Tina), Brandi Campsen (Rodney), Olivia Braunns (Matthew), and Elesha Vaughn (Tyler); sixteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; his sisters, Deb Vaughn, and Susan Ballard. He is predeceased by his brother, Phil Vaughn.
A Celebration of Life Gathering is planned for a later time.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 10, 2020
