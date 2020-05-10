|
SPARTANBURG – David Richard Vaughn, 62, of Spartanburg, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at SRMC Hospice Home. He was the son of the late James and Betty Wood Vaughn.
Mr. Vaughn worked in construction and enjoyed golf, NASCAR, and Play Station.
Survivors include his children, Joshua David Vaughn (Tina), Brandi Campsen (Rodney), Olivia Braunns (Matthew), and Elesha Vaughn (Tyler); sixteen grandchildren; one great grandchild; his sisters, Deb Vaughn, and Susan Ballard. He is predeceased by his brother, Phil Vaughn.
A Celebration of Life Gathering is planned for a later time.
