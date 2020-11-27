ENOREE, SC- David Ronald "Ronnie" Stevens, 71 of Enoree, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Coggins Stevens and the widower of Janet Berry Stevens.
Survivors include his sisters, Nancy Johnson of Roebuck, and Thelma Chism of Spartanburg; brothers, James Albert "Jim" (Jan) of Union, Leonard "Joe" Stevens of Pauline and Bobby Dean (Marie) of Woodruff. He was predeceased by brothers, Cecil and Leon Stevens and a sister, Pauline Boatwright. Ronald was a Veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Private Family Services will be held.
