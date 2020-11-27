1/
David Ronald "Ronnie" Stevens
ENOREE, SC- David Ronald "Ronnie" Stevens, 71 of Enoree, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of the late Paul and Elizabeth Coggins Stevens and the widower of Janet Berry Stevens.
Survivors include his sisters, Nancy Johnson of Roebuck, and Thelma Chism of Spartanburg; brothers, James Albert "Jim" (Jan) of Union, Leonard "Joe" Stevens of Pauline and Bobby Dean (Marie) of Woodruff. He was predeceased by brothers, Cecil and Leon Stevens and a sister, Pauline Boatwright. Ronald was a Veteran of the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Private Family Services will be held.
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Memories & Condolences
November 26, 2020
I REMEMBER RONNIE FROM DORMAN HIGH SCHOOL, CLASS OF 68. SUCH A SWEET, QUIET BOY . MAY GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU DURING THIS LOSS AND FILL YOU WITH PEACE THAT ONLY HE CAN PROVIDE.
BETTY ABERNATHY
Classmate
November 24, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
