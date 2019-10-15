Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Encounter Church
1905 N Limestone St
Gaffney, SC
David Scott Lewis


1967 - 2019
David Scott Lewis Obituary
David Scott Lewis, age 52, of Spartanburg, SC went home to be with our Lord on October 10, 2019.
David was born to Kay and Tommy Lewis on April 27, 1967. A graduate of Dorman High School, and Spartanburg Community College, David was a talented draftsman, artist, and technician. He loved gardening, hunting, fishing, and camping.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tommy Gene Lewis, Sr. He is survived by his wife, Terri Lewis; mother, Kay Lewis; brother, Tommy Lewis; sisters, Debbie Siderio (Chris) and Jennifer Halverson (Sam); along with three children, and four grandchildren.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
A celebration of his life with be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Encounter Church (1905 N Limestone St, Gaffney, SC 29340) at 1:00 pm, led by Rev. Joey Turner.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.