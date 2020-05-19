|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- David Scott Rubel, 62, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 27, 1958, in Cincinnati, OH, he was the son of Patricia Anne DeWalt Rubel of Spartanburg and the late Harold Richard Rubel, MD.
David was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and USC Upstate where he served on the Athletic Development Board and played on the Tennis Team. He was a mortgage broker and associated with The Creek Country Club. David loved and lived to play golf. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, the YMCA, and a volunteer with First Tee of the Upstate.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his brothers, Richard A. Rubel (Julie) of Spartanburg, SC and Christopher J. Rubel, MD of Greenville, SC; nieces and nephews, Kathryn Rubel, James Rubel (Jennifer), Elizabeth Rubel, Ford Rubel, and Reagan Rubel; a great niece, Eloise Rubel; and special family friend, Les Dyer. He was also predeceased by a sister, Camella ""Cammy"" Sue Smith.
Friends may pay their respects 9:00 AM–4:00 PM Wednesday and Thursday, May 20-21, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, May 22, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Nowell Copley, with visitation following at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 415 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; or First Tee of the Upstate, 1168 North Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2020