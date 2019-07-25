|
|
David S. Sexton, 48, of Spartanburg, SC, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on July 19, 2019, in Spartanburg Medical Center. David was born on June 13, 1971, the youngest child of Harold Junior and Dorothy Genell Duncan Sexton. David was a lifelong resident of Spartanburg County, having lived in Inman, Spartanburg and Chesnee. In his working years, he was employed by Petty-Bobo Mortuary where he was a Mortician Apprentice. In his spare time, he enjoyed buying and selling items at auction, collecting ball cards, and spending time with family. He was the baby of the family and we spoiled and loved him dearly.
David is survived by brothers, Nelson (Amy) Sexton of Chesnee, Bobby Lee Sexton of Gate City, Virginia, David Harold Sexton of Churchill, Tennessee, Harold William (Marie) Sexton of Wellford as well as four sisters, Wanda Jean (Dan) Lady of Bristol, Tennessee, Sandra Kay Sexton and Freida B. Westbrooks both of Moore and JoAnn S. (Dave) Richardson of Chesnee.
A Celebration of Life service will he held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2:00 PM at Mount Zion Tabernacle Church, 650 Miller Farm Road, Inman, South Carolina, with Pastor Kevin Mayfield officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mad in David's name to Mt. Zion Tabernacle.
All arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, South Carolina, 864-461-7788, harrisnadeau.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 25, 2019