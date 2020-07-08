MYRTLE BEACH, SC- David Snelgrove, age 66, passed away Saturday July 4, 2020.
Born in Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Wilbur E. and Virginia Lands Snelgrove. He was the husband of Dianne Parham Snelgrove. David was a proud graduate of Clemson University having graduated Suma cum Laude in Mathematics, and was an AVID fan of his Clemson Tigers. He was a Christian and loved God, Family, Fishing, Golf, Traveling and the Beach. He was a retired employee of Cryovac Sealed Air in Duncan after 38 years of service.
Survivors in addition to his loving wife of the home include a brother, Jack Snellgrove and a sister Gina Burns (Dennis) and a niece Faith Hope Coggins, brother in law Ed Parham (Brenda) ; sister in law, Mary Ann Nunnery as well as a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Graveside at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg from 11:00 Am – 11:45 AM prior to the 12:00 Noon Graveside Service officiated by Rev. Danny Garrett. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cudd Memorial Baptist Church or Spartanburg Humane Society. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC