|
|
ENOREE, S.C. -- Funeral services for David Stanley Holland, 63 of 61 Community Center Road, will be held 2 PM Sunday,February 17, 2019 at White Plain Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C. with burial in church cemetery.
He was the husband of Dorothy Bates Holland of the home and son of the late Lewis Holland, Sr. and Ruth Fuller Holland.
He was a member of White Plain Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C.
Other survivors include two daughters, three sons, one step daughter, one step son, five brothers and one sister.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 - 7 PM at the W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, S.C.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019