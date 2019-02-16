Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE PO Box 124
Woodruff, SC 29388
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
White Plain Baptist Church
Mountville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Stanley Holland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Stanley Holland Obituary
ENOREE, S.C. -- Funeral services for David Stanley Holland, 63 of 61 Community Center Road, will be held 2 PM Sunday,February 17, 2019 at White Plain Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C. with burial in church cemetery.
He was the husband of Dorothy Bates Holland of the home and son of the late Lewis Holland, Sr. and Ruth Fuller Holland.
He was a member of White Plain Baptist Church, Mountville, S.C.
Other survivors include two daughters, three sons, one step daughter, one step son, five brothers and one sister.
Public viewing will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2 - 7 PM at the W. J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, S.C.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, S.C.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now