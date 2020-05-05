|
|
David Stephen Melton, age 71, died peacefully in the arms of his wife on May 3, 2020 at their home in Moore, SC after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
David was born June 15, 1948 in Gaffney, SC to the late John W Melton and Margie M Melton.
David worked as a machinist and welder at many companies including Menzel of Spartanburg before starting his own company GCS, Inc of Spartanburg, designing and building custom machinery. He later started a company, Roadside Truck & Tire, and worked until his illness took over. David was happily married to Barbara Cowen Melton who was his partner in life for 37 years.
David is survived by his wife, children: David Melton Jr of FL, Crystal Booth (Kris) of Boiling Springs, SC, Scott Melton (Natalie) of Bixby, OK, Ashley Maul (Andreas) of Moore, SC, and Mandy Mathis (Corey) of Duncan, SC, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Geoff Melton. He is also survived by a brother Doug Melton (Paulette) of TX and Delores Armstrong (Junior) of NC. He was predeceased by a brother Roger Smith.
Besides spending time with his family and friends, David had a passion for fishing and helping others. He had his own ministry of helping strangers and friends in need. He touched many people with his generosity and passion for life. He was a member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church in Moore.
Due to today's social distancing rules, a graveside service will be held at Nazareth Presbyterian Church for family only Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 3 PM by the Reverend Julie Schaaf.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church, 680 Nazareth Church Rd., Moore SC 29369.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 5, 2020