Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
3901 S. Church St
Roebuck, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for David Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Wayne "Bop" Carter


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Wayne "Bop" Carter Obituary
PACOLET, SC- David Wayne "Racecar" Carter Sr., 62, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 23, 1957, in Ruther Glen, VA, he was the son of Shirley Gayle Carter of Spartanburg, SC and the late Albert David Carter and husband of 42 years to the late LouAnn Fowler Carter.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Mr. Carter was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He loved all his grandbabies, racing, fixing cars, gardening, and picking the guitar.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Sabrina Carter of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kassy, Taylor, Layn, Kendall-Mary, TJ, and Elli; great-grandchildren, Kaylianna, Korryne, and Kayne; sister, Debra Rhinehart (Floyd) of Gaffney, SC; daughter-in-law, Shonna Carter of Moore, SC; sister-in-law, Janice Stevens (Jim) of Union, SC; brothers-in-law, Chester Pack of Owensboro, KY and Terry Kimble of Wellford, SC. Along with his father and wife, he was predeceased by a son, David Carter Jr.; brother, Doug Carter; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Pack and Gail Kimble.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC 29376, by The Rev. Ralph Jett. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -