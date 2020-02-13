|
PACOLET, SC- David Wayne "Racecar" Carter Sr., 62, of Pacolet, SC, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 23, 1957, in Ruther Glen, VA, he was the son of Shirley Gayle Carter of Spartanburg, SC and the late Albert David Carter and husband of 42 years to the late LouAnn Fowler Carter.
A graduate of Dorman High School, Mr. Carter was retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. He loved all his grandbabies, racing, fixing cars, gardening, and picking the guitar.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his daughter, Sabrina Carter of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kassy, Taylor, Layn, Kendall-Mary, TJ, and Elli; great-grandchildren, Kaylianna, Korryne, and Kayne; sister, Debra Rhinehart (Floyd) of Gaffney, SC; daughter-in-law, Shonna Carter of Moore, SC; sister-in-law, Janice Stevens (Jim) of Union, SC; brothers-in-law, Chester Pack of Owensboro, KY and Terry Kimble of Wellford, SC. Along with his father and wife, he was predeceased by a son, David Carter Jr.; brother, Doug Carter; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Pack and Gail Kimble.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, in Heritage Memorial Gardens, 3901 S. Church St., Roebuck, SC 29376, by The Rev. Ralph Jett. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.
