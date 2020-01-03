|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Dawn Hill Elliott, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, December 30, 2019, at Summit Hills Senior Living. Born February 2, 1939, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late John Quitman Hill and Bonnie Lee Hilliard Hill and widow of Donald "Don" Lee Elliott.
Mrs. Elliott, a Christian, loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with her family on vacations and celebrating holidays and birthdays. Her many hobbies and interests included listening to music, dancing, planning and hosting reunions. Her father, John Q. Hill, was a Rhodes Scholar and a graduate of Oxford University. This inspired her passion for education, learning and traveling. She earned a Master's Degree at Converse College and taught math at the college level as well as in public and private schools on all grade levels. After retiring from teaching, her creativity and innovation led her to open and operate Dawn's Stitch & Frame Shop and Homestead Designs Inc. for many successful years.
Survivors include her children, Beth Elliott Thomas (Alvis P.) of Boiling Springs, SC, Alice Elliott Scoggins (Steve B.) and Marcus Quitman Elliott (Cathy A.), all of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Parkin Thomas of Charleston, SC, Aimee Powell (Corey) of Inman, SC, Allie Thomas, John Thomas, and Sarah Scoggins, all of Boiling Springs, SC, Matthew Scoggins (Chelsea) of Columbia, SC, Caitlin Wilson (Chip) of Greer, SC, and Marcus Elliott II (Meg) of Spartanburg, SC; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the John Q. Hill 1947 Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund, c/o Wofford College Development Office, 429 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
