|
|
INMAN, SC- Dawn Marie Powell, 53 of Jolley Road passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born December 10, 1965 in New York, she was a daughter of Stewart E. Coffman of Inman and the late Joyce Marie Powell Coffman. She was employed with Antolin of Spartanburg.
Surviving in addition to her father is her daughter, Tiffany Powell (Ricky Williams) of Inman; sons, Tim Trumbull (Priscilla) of Inman, Christopher Trumbull of Austin, TX; brothers, Stewart Coffman, II of Chesnee, Raymond Coffman of Staunton, VA; sisters, Charlene Oliver of Inman, Brenda Cartee (Gaston) of Chesnee, Genevieve Coffman of Fredericksburg, VA.; grandchildren, Mahaila, Keedyn, Rylan and Abigail.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary , Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019