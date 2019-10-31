Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Dawn Vantuyle's Son's Residence
150 Bryant Road
Inman, SC
Dawn Vantuyle Obituary
Dawn Vantuyle, 48, of Inman passed away October 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ronald Drew Siegfried and JoAnn Siegfried. Dawn is survived by her close companion Joe Johnson.
Survivors include her children: Kyle Vantuyle, Kim Vantuyle, John Friedman, Cody Johnson, and Justin Johnson, she is also survived by her grandchildren: Lucian Rey Vantuyle, Aiden Michael Vantuyle, and Lola Vantuyle, she was predeceased by one grandchild; Vincent Vantuyle, other survivors include her sisters; Connie Drury, and Laurna Siegfried and one brother, Randy Siegfried.
A Memorial Gathering will be held 2pm November 2, 2019 at her son's residence 150 Bryant Road, Inman, SC 29349.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 31, 2019
