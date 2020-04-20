|
LAKE BOWEN- Dean Allen Schaper passed away peacefully surrounded by love ones on April 18, 2020 in his home on Lake Bowen, SC after a courageous fight with cancer. Dean was born in LaCrosse, WI on June 24, 1950 son of Dorothy and Alfred Schaper. Dean was the third of four boys, Dennis (Cindy), Duane (Ana) and David (Sandy). He was survived by his wife, Rae Schaper, daughters Angela (Amin) Mehrizi and Jessica Hendley. He adored his three young grandsons, Jase, Allen and Corbin. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jennifer and parents Dorothy and Alfred Schaper. He was a member of Saint Margaret's Episcopal Church. He retired from Oshkosh Truck / Freightliner. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed time on the lake with his family. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Margaret's Pavilion fund or Mobile Meals.
