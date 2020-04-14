|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Harold Dean Dalton Sr., 82, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 11, 1938 in Mayo, SC, he was the son of the late John Walter and Lois Blackwood Dalton and husband of the late Glenette Bishop Dalton.
A graduate of Chesnee High School, Mr. Dalton was a retired Yardmaster with Southern Railway. He loved riding motorcycles, cutting grass and spending time with his family. He was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church of Cowpens.
Survivors include his son, Harold Dalton, Jr. (Kim) of Inman, SC; grandsons, Tyler Dalton of Spartanburg, SC and Trever Dalton of Inman, SC and one great-grandchild. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by son, John Dalton daughter, Pam D. Melton and brother, Richard Dalton.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 250 Mt. Olive Road, Cowpens, SC 29330, conducted by The Rev. David Watkins. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 14, 2020