Jerry Dean Price, 78, of Broussard, LA and Campobello, SC passed away in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Dean was born on April 4, 1941. He was the son of the late Dillon and Estelle Weaver Price.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Rogers Price, and their son, Roger Price and his wife, Lee, of Broussard,
LA. He is also survived by his brothers Ken (Jeanette) of Campobello, SC, Eddie (Bobbie) of Inman, SC, his sister Martha Bartles (Don) of Martinez, GA, his two grandchildren, Daniel Price and Kobe Ledet, and his many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Dean was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jessica Price.
Dean owned and operated his own business, Price Supply Incorporated, in Broussard, Louisiana for almost 40 years. Dean was a very special man with a kind and generous heart who touched the lives of many. He was well respected by everyone who knew him in his life and in his business. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The service will be held at Friendship Baptist Church in Lyman, on Thursday, October 24th at 3 pm, conducted by Rev. Steve Durham. Visitation will be from 2-2:45 in the Family Life Center.
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman. Flowers accepted.
The family will be at the home of Ken and Jeanette Price at 114 Gleneagles Road, Campobello.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 20, 2019