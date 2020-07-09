1/1
Dean Worthy
CHESNEE, SC- Marshall Dean Worthy, 58, loving husband of 16 years to Anna Marie Price Worthy passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home.
Born September 9, 1961 in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Roy Worthy and Patsy Horton Worthy. He was a Purchasing Chemicals Supervisor for 35 years most recently employed with Santalubes and was a member of Valley Falls First Baptist Church. Mr. Worthy enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and spending time with family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are step-daughters, Dedra Stowell of Chesnee, Jessica Thrift of Chesnee, Megen Lowry of Woodruff, Dianna Aboulhosn and husband Samer of Charlotte; sisters, Donna Middleton of Gaffney, Denise Allen of Jonesville and 4 grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial service at their home with Rev. Allen Dean Blanton and Mr. Jerreld Price officiating.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
