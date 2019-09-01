|
|
TOCCOA, GA- Mrs. DeAnn Teaster Evans, age 81 of Carolina Drive, Toccoa passed away August 27, 2019 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
A daughter of the late Monroe and Lois Kirby Teaster, she was born March 21, 1938 in Pacolet Mills, South Carolina, having lived the first part of her life in Spartanburg, South Carolina and the last 52 years in Toccoa. She was a graduate of Columbia College having received her degree in Social Work and Education. She was retired from the Stephens County School System. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, a member of the Open Door Sunday School Class of the church and served on many church committees. She was a member of the Toccoa Woman's Literary Club and a former member of the Cherokee Garden Club.
Survivors include her husband, Robert H. "Bob" Evans of the home; four children and their spouses, Doug and Lorrie Evans of Hollywood, Florida, Ken Evans of Athens, Georgia, Lynn and David Cox of Toccoa and Phil and Ashley Evans of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ryan and Stephanie Evans, Chris and Alicia Evans, Tyler and Callie Evans, Hayley Cox, Kevin and Autumn Cox, Courtney and Tip Johnson, Colton Evans and Kinsley Evans; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Petty of Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 30, 2019, 2 O'clock p.m. at the First United Methodist Church with The Reverend Rick Gillian and The Reverend Brent White officiating. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, Ryan Evans, Chris Evans, Tyler Evans, Kevin Cox, Cotton Evans and Tip Johnson.
The family will be at the home on Carolina Drive and will receive friends on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Cheek Hall at the church from 12:30 until the service time.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 333 E. Tugalo Street, Toccoa, Georgia 30577 in memory of Mrs. DeAnn Teaster Evans.
Entombment will follow in the Stephens Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with the Acree-Davis Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. DeAnn Teaster Evans.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 1, 2019