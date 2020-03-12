|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Debra Bernisha Sanders, 62, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Geraldine Sanders. She attended Startex Church of God.
Survivors include a son, Marcus Paganelli; a daughter, Marie Sanders; a brother, Danny Sanders; a sister, Betty Kay Burton; four grandchildren, Serenity and Donte Johnson and Trenton and Trinity Sanders. She was predeceased by a brother, Terry Sanders.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 12, 2020