JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Debbie Howell Littlejohn, age 66, wife of James Patrick "Pat" Littlejohn of 130 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Littlejohn was born August 8, 1952 a daughter of the late William Miles and Mildred Riddle Howell. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina and received her Master's Degree from Converse College. Mrs. Littlejohn was a beloved kindergarten teacher for twenty-eight years at Jonesville Elementary School and in 2002 she was honored as the Teacher of the Year. She was a member of the Union-Laurens Commission on Higher Education, served on the board for University of South Carolina-Union and on the Palmetto College board for the University of South Carolina. Mrs. Littlejohn was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a past Elder and Deacon.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Patrick Miles Littlejohn of Jonesville; two grandchildren, Asher James and Paylen Grace Littlejohn; and a sister, Claudia Howell Belue of West Union, SC.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church conducted by the Rev. Lee Moseley and Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Norris Fowler, B.F. Kennedy, Michael H. Robinson, Steve Lanier, Steve Morris, Bobby Henderson, Ronnie Jenkins, Robbie Littlejohn, Dennis Belue and Jody Hamrick.
Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 101 W. South Street., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at her home, 130 Littlejohn Road., Jonesville, SC 29353.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019