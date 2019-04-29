Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Union Presbyterian Church
Visitation
Following Services
Union Presbyterian Church
Fellowship Hall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Littlejohn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie H. Littlejohn


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Debbie H. Littlejohn Obituary
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Debbie Howell Littlejohn, age 66, wife of James Patrick "Pat" Littlejohn of 130 Littlejohn Road, Jonesville passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Littlejohn was born August 8, 1952 a daughter of the late William Miles and Mildred Riddle Howell. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Education from the University of South Carolina and received her Master's Degree from Converse College. Mrs. Littlejohn was a beloved kindergarten teacher for twenty-eight years at Jonesville Elementary School and in 2002 she was honored as the Teacher of the Year. She was a member of the Union-Laurens Commission on Higher Education, served on the board for University of South Carolina-Union and on the Palmetto College board for the University of South Carolina. Mrs. Littlejohn was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she was a past Elder and Deacon.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Patrick Miles Littlejohn of Jonesville; two grandchildren, Asher James and Paylen Grace Littlejohn; and a sister, Claudia Howell Belue of West Union, SC.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Union Presbyterian Church conducted by the Rev. Lee Moseley and Rev. Dr. Eddie Saxon.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Norris Fowler, B.F. Kennedy, Michael H. Robinson, Steve Lanier, Steve Morris, Bobby Henderson, Ronnie Jenkins, Robbie Littlejohn, Dennis Belue and Jody Hamrick.
Visitation will be held immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall.
Memorials may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 101 W. South Street., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at her home, 130 Littlejohn Road., Jonesville, SC 29353.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now