Deborah Ann Inman

Deborah Ann Inman Obituary
CAMPOBELLO- Deborah Ann Inman, 65, of Campobello passed away on March 30, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Calvin Marion and Virginia Waters Gregory and wife of the late James Gordon Inman.
She is survived by a son, Matthew McCarter; a daughter Melisa Garcia (Gabriel); three sisters, Martha Cox, Judy Martinez and Gail James; 6 grandchildren, Ana, Juanita, Julia, Lupita, Veronica and Dexter; and 13 great grandchildren.
A service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 1, 2020
