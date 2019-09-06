Home

Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Deborah Elaine Crawford


1964 - 2019
Deborah Elaine Crawford Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Deborah Elaine Crawford, 55, of Spartanburg passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
She was born on August 5, 1964 in Hampton, Virginia to Shirley Powell Jardina and the late Kenneth Raymond Crawford. She retired as a Captain in the United States Air Force after eighteen years of service and was of the Episcopalian faith.
Those left to cherish her memory in addition to her mother include two brothers, Jonathan (Beverly) Crawford and Lt. Col. Kenneth Todd (Danielle) Crawford and one sister, Patti Crawford.
A memorial service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Eggers Funeral Home Chapel of Chesnee with military honors. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4594, New York, NY 10163-4594.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website: www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home of Chesnee is serving the Crawford family.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
