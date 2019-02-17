|
INMAN, SC- Deborah "Debbie" Jean Russell Thompson, 61, of 12770 Asheville Highway passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her home. Debbie was born in Gettysburg, PA on October 22, 1957, a daughter of Nancy Ruth (Farrey) Russell and John Ross Russell, Jr, of Geneseo, IL.
She was the wife of Jack D Thompson. She worked as a machine operator at West Rock, formerly Southern Container and was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her husband she is survived by two sons William Church (Crystal), of Clifton, SC; Jason Smith, of Inman, SC; a sister, Deanna Walden (Mike), of Sanford, FL; two brothers, Randy Russell (Jacquie), of Geneseo, IL; Robert Russell (Carleen), of Peru, IL., five grandchildren, Austin Church (Morgan), Chelsea Church, Ashlea Church, Ethan Smith, Dylan Smith, two great grandchildren, Jenny Church and William Church.
The family is at her home and will greet friends Tuesday, February 19th from 5:00 - 6:30 PM at Seawright Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 17, 2019