Deborah K. Dunaway
COLUMBUS, NC: Deborah K. Dunaway, 60, of Columbus,NC passed away on August 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert Earl and Eula Mae Beck Dunaway.
She was a very loved Mother and Nana who loved to watch her grandson race Motocross and loved to care for others. The light of her life was her grandson, Brilee.
Deborah is survived by a daughter Tisha Stott and husband Chris; her grandson, Brilee Stott; two brothers, Randy and Terry Dunaway; and two sisters, Christy Beddingfield and Lisa Hutchins.
She was predeceased by two brothers Jerry Dunaway and Alan Blake.
A funeral service will be held at 3:00pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Terry White. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.
The family is at the home of Chris and Tisha Stott.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Bobo Funeral Chapel
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
